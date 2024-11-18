The Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ) celebrated its 51st Foundation Day on Monday at the Ledo Sakha Sahitya Sabha Bhawan in Margherita Co-District of Tinsukia.

The event was jointly organized by the Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) and the Margherita Journalists' Association (MJA), bringing together veteran journalists, writers, and distinguished personalities from the region.

The program commenced with the hoisting of the AUWJ flag by Ranajyoti Neog, a member of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists, followed by the Smriti Tarpan ceremony, initiated by Dr. Kripa Prasad Upadhyaya, Principal of Ledo College.

A meeting presided over by TDJA President Dr Rishi Das witnessed discussions on the contributions of journalists and the evolution of AUWJ.



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Veteran journalist and poet Jagat Changmai highlighted the cultural and literary heritage of Margherita.

Former TDJA President Arjun Baruah and MJA President Ram Prasad Ambedkar spoke on the role of journalism in shaping society.

General Secretary of AJYCP Tinsukia District Committee Kanchan Borah extended his support for journalistic endeavours.

Kamal Talukder, former Vice President (South East Zone) of AUWJ, attended as the chief guest. He delivered an insightful lecture on the history and milestones of AUWJ, tracing its journey in advocating for journalists' rights and ethical reporting.

The event concluded with an interactive session where journalists from across Tinsukia district showcased their talents through songs, poetry recitation, and mono-acting, fostering camaraderie among the participants.

The 51st Foundation Day celebration underscored the critical role of journalists in democracy, emphasizing solidarity, professional growth, and the promotion of ethical journalism.