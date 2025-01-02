Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off three trains from Guwahati Railway Station on Friday, January 3, marking a significant boost to regional rail connectivity. The trains include the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train, and the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

During his visit, Vaishnaw will also dedicate the Tetelia Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Guwahati to the public. The ROB is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve road infrastructure in the region.

Additionally, the minister will virtually inaugurate a 10 KW FM transmitter for Akashvani Kokrajhar. Officials confirmed that the new transmitter will enhance FM coverage across a 70-kilometre radius, benefiting over 30 lakh residents in Kokrajhar and nearby districts, including Dhubri, Bongaigaon, and Chirang.

Akashvani Kokrajhar, which previously operated on a 20-kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since 1999, will now offer improved reception quality and expanded coverage.

Vaishnaw is also set to virtually launch the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Deemed University from Guwahati Railway Station. This initiative is expected to advance educational opportunities in the field of electronics and information technology in the Northeast.

Later in the day, the minister will visit the Tata Semiconductor factory in Jagiroad and review ongoing projects under the Northeast Frontier Railway.