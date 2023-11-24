To bolster connectivity and infrastructure in Assam, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a whopping allocation of Rs 2,185.43 Crore for two pivotal road projects in the state.

A staggering sum of Rs 1,338.61 Crore has been sanctioned for the widening of NH-17, transforming it into a 4-lane road with paved shoulders. This ambitious project spans 26.82 kilometers from Near Mowatari before Chapar Bypass to the Tulungia section of the Bilasipara-Guwahati corridor, falling under Package 2. The development aims to enhance connectivity between Bilasipara and Tulungia, facilitating improved access to Western and Lower Assam, as well as neighboring states such as Meghalaya and West Bengal.

In another groundbreaking move, an approval of Rs 846.82 Crore has been granted for the Widening & Upgradation of the Tamenglong-Mahur section of NH-137. Covering a distance of 19.68 kilometers under Package 7, this project will be executed in the EPC mode. The initiative is set to enhance connectivity to Imphal from the East-West corridor in Assam via NH-27, offering an alternative route to the Imphal-Kohima section of NH-02 and the Silchar-Jiribam-Imphal section of NH-37.

Expressing his gratitude, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging, acknowledging the efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. He stated, "Your sustained focus on our region has blossomed into record infra projects worth ₹3 lakh crore for the entire North East since 2014. With these key projects sanctioned, it will take us closer to our goal of providing Assam with best-in-class roads."