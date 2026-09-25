Assam universities asked to prepare institution-specific plans to strengthen higher education

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Friday, September 25, asked universities in the state to prepare institution-specific plans with clear priorities, measurable targets and timelines to strengthen higher education.

Kota chaired a meeting with university authorities and senior officials of the Higher Education Department to discuss the implementation of the “28 Action Points” emerging from the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, held under the theme “Higher Education: Knowledge Economy”.

The meeting reviewed priorities including strengthening institutions and faculty, promoting research and innovation, improving industry-academia partnerships, expanding skill-based learning and accelerating digital transformation.

The chief secretary also stressed the need to develop future-ready curricula and advance reforms envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Widening participation in higher education was also discussed, including the prescribed improvement in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for states where it remains below the national level.

“Universities were asked to develop institution-specific plans with clear priorities, measurable milestones and timelines,” Kota said.

He said the efforts should go beyond compliance and focus on improving institutional capacity, academic quality and student outcomes.

The university-level plans will form part of a coordinated state-level approach, with regular reviews to monitor implementation, he said.

Kota said Assam was witnessing significant expansion of its higher education sector, with new universities, improved infrastructure and growing institutional capacity.

“The larger objective is to ensure that this expansion translates into greater access, stronger academic and research capabilities, relevant skills and meaningful opportunities for our youth,” he said.

He added that a strong and future-ready higher education system would be central to developing Assam’s human capital and contributing to India’s emerging knowledge economy.