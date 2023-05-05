In the wake of ongoing violence in Manipur, Assam University on May 5, urged its members not to share any news or rumours on any platform as it may provoke hate among people.

The situation in Manipur is still tense, however, it is under control in Imphal following a heavy deployment of paramilitary forces.

''All the members of Assam University fraternity are requested not to share any news or rumours in any platform or organise any gathering relating to ongoing violence in Manipur as it may provoke or incite hate and fear and spread disharmony amongst people,'' the university said in an official statement.

''Let us all stand by the government and the people in ensuring peace. If anyone is found to violate the above, then appropriate action shall be initiated,'' it added.

Earlier, protesters had set fire to hundreds of buildings, including schools and churches, and even burnt down big retail outlets like Bazaar India which led to the imposition of Section 144 in several districts of the state.

The situation became so severe that as many as 15,000 to 20,000 victims were successfully evacuated to safe locations and the paramilitary forces, comprising 14 companies of RAF, CRPF, and BSF, were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, senior police officers have identified 23 vulnerable police stations and are taking charge of the situation besides deploying central forces.

Additionally, the public has also been appealed to surrender the weapons snatched from police posts by mobs at the earliest.

Also read: Assam: Former BJP MLA Joy Ram Engleng joins Congress party