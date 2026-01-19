Assam University begins convocation, honours Anand Mahindra with D.Litt.

The three-day 23rd convocation of Assam University commenced here on January 19, during which degrees, certificates and gold medals were awarded to students across various disciplines.

On the first day, degrees at the D.Litt., PhD, MPhil and postgraduate levels were conferred, along with certificates and gold medals. Honorary D.Litt. degrees were also awarded to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Gopal Mahindra and Assam Police Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta in recognition of their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

The convocation ceremony was presided over by the Chancellor of the university and former Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Arup Raha.

The event was graced by the Pro-Chancellor of the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math, Swami Atmapriyanandaji, who attended as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the philosophy of “Sarvabhute Hite Ratah”, working for the welfare of all beings and urged students to rise above self-interest to become responsible towards plants, animals and the environment.

Referring to the concept of deep ecology, Swami Atmapriyanandaji said human beings were not meant to dominate nature but were participants in a larger environmental system.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, in his address, advised students to acknowledge the contributions of society in shaping their lives and to uphold ethical values while charting their future paths.

Others present on the dais included Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Shivasish Biswas, Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath, Controller of Examinations Suprabir Duttaroy and deans of various schools.

Prior to the formal commencement of the convocation, two music videos “Vande Mataram” and Rabindranath Tagore’s “Ekla Cholo Re” were screened. The videos were a joint production of the Departments of Performing Arts and Mass Communication, with music directed by Dr Jagannath Barman and video direction by Prof Alfarid Hussain.

The convocation will continue until January 21. A total of 13,666 candidates is being formally awarded degrees this year.