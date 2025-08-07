Assam University hosts national seminar exploring sustainable entrepreneurship in handloom sector

The Department of Business Administration, Assam University Silchar, in association with multiple national and regional institutions, successfully hosted a National Seminar on “Reweaving India: Integrating Indigenous Knowledge with Technology for Entrepreneurship Development and a Sustainable Handloom Future.” The seminar took place at the Bipin Chandra Pal Seminar Hall, Assam University on August 7.

Organized in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems with Special Reference to North-East Studies, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneurship Development Centre (Assam University), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, North Eastern Council, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, and the Institution’s Innovation Council, the event brought together a wide range of stakeholders including scholars, entrepreneurs, students, and policymakers.

The seminar was coordinated by Dr Joyeeta Deb, Associate Professor, Department of Business Administration (Assam University), with Dr Lurai Rongmei, Assistant Professor, as the Joint Coordinator. The event commenced with the chanting of Sanskrit verses, followed by a lamp lighting ceremony, cultural performances, guest felicitation, and a series of inspiring keynote addresses.

Distinguished guests in attendance included:

Lhato Jamba, Director, Dungsan Academy, Bhutan

Ravi Shankar Likmabam, Assistant General Manager & District Development Manager, NABARD

Tridev Choudhury, Director, RSETI (PNB)

Sabnam Sultana, Renowned Women Entrepreneur

Farida Yasmin, Assistant Manager, DIC HKD

The day-long seminar featured technical sessions with paper presentations from leading researchers and academicians, as well as a cultural show and handloom exhibitions displaying indigenous crafts. A major highlight of the event was the release of a book titled “Indigenous Handloom and Handicrafts of North East India”, authored by Dr. Joyeeta Deb, Sneha Nath, and Anirban Dutta.

Through thought-provoking discussions, the seminar underscored the significance of leveraging technology and indigenous knowledge systems to promote entrepreneurship in the handloom sector. It also emphasized the critical need for sustainable practices and regional empowerment, particularly in the North-Eastern states of India.