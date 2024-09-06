Nitisha Bora, the Vice-President of the Law College Union at Gauhati University, was hospitalized in an alleged suicide attempt. Bora, at around 12:30 AM, consumed a large number of tablets and thus had to be admitted as an emergency at the GMCH.

The 22-year-old student was admitted to GMCH after she had taken several tablets which included antibiotics and antipyratics. According to Superintendent Abhijit Sarma, "Last night, a student of Gauhati University consumed three antibiotics tablets. A friend had brought them. She is now doing fine." According to the medical staff, Bora's vital parameters are stable and no fresh complaints have come up. She has undergone gastric lavage and is currently under psychiatric evaluation.

Speculation is continuing to mount over the motive of such a decision taken by Bora. According to sources, she had previous links with a senior leader of the All Assam Students' Union, the AASU. There is much talk that a senior leader of the AASU is involved, but nothing concrete has been verified yet.

Reports in the last few weeks said that Bora was mired in personal controversies over her allegedly multiple relationships and, finally, an encounter with a singer.