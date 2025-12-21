Assam University holds orientation programme for newly admitted PhD scholars

Assam University, Silchar, organised a day-long Orientation Programme, on December 20, for newly admitted PhD scholars of the 2025–26 academic session at the Bipin Chandra Pal Seminar Hall, aimed at familiarising students with the university’s academic framework, research environment, regulations, and support systems.

The event was jointly organised by the Assam University Research Scholars’ Forum (AURSF) and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). The programme commenced at 10:30 am with a warm welcome to dignitaries, faculty members, and research scholars, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

The Vice-Chancellor of Assam University attended the programme as Chief Guest, while Dr. Piyush Pandey, Director of IQAC, and Prof. Anup Kumar Dey, Dean of Students’ Welfare, delivered special addresses highlighting the responsibilities of research scholars, the importance of academic discipline, and adherence to ethical research practices.

During the event, the “Her Voice Win” (Higher Education & Research – Voice of Women Intellectual Network) initiative was formally introduced by Dr. Pandey. The initiative aims to empower women scholars and faculty by promoting leadership, mentorship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and bridging the gap between academic research and societal needs. The brochure and logo of the initiative were inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor. Smt. Sanalambi Devi addressed the gathering, sharing insights on academic excellence and research responsibility, while certificates were presented to AURSF President Sandeep Das and Media Secretary Swapnodeep Sen for designing the initiative’s logo.

The orientation also included academic and interactive sessions. Najima Begum, General Secretary of AURSF, presented an overview of the forum’s activities and support mechanisms for scholars. Dr. Suman Baidya conducted a session on managing stress, anxiety, and academic pressure, while Dr. Yashmin Choudhury guided scholars on starting their research journey. Prof. Atri Deshmukhya addressed gender sensitisation and campus safety, and Prof. Dey provided an academic overview of university ordinances and research regulations.

The programme concluded with cultural performances, the introduction of AURSF executive members, and a vote of thanks delivered by the Joint Secretary of AURSF. A group photograph marked the successful closure of the orientation.

The event witnessed active participation from PhD scholars and executive members of AURSF, including Sandeep Das (President) and Najima Begum (General Secretary).