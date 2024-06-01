Assam University in Silchar has announced the postponement of the TDC (CBCS) even semester examination initially scheduled for June 1, 2024, due to severe flooding and the establishment of relief camps on some of its affiliated college campuses.

This decision, ratified by the Vice-Chancellor, underscores the institution's commitment to the safety and well-being of its students and staff during the current adverse conditions.

The university has yet to announce new dates for the postponed exams but has assured students that updates will be provided through official university communications.

Meanwhile, all other examinations from June 6, 2024, onward will continue as scheduled.

Students are urged to remain informed by regularly checking the university’s official channels for the revised exam timetable.

The decision to proceed with exams from June 6 reflects a cautious optimism that conditions will improve sufficiently to allow academic activities to resume safely.