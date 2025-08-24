Assam University researcher qualifies for Antarctica expedition

Abida Choudhury, a former physics research scholar from Assam University, has secured a place in an upcoming scientific expedition to Antarctica. She completed her PhD in physics at the university under the guidance of Atri Deshmukhya.

Before earning a spot on the mission, Choudhury underwent a demanding acclimatisation programme at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Mountaineering and Skiing School in Auli, Uttarakhand. The training, held from August 11 to 22, 2025, was designed to prepare participants for sub-zero temperatures, fierce winds, and isolation — conditions that define survival in Antarctica.

Her research background is expected to add value to the expedition’s scientific goals, strengthening contributions from Indian scientists to polar studies.

Assam University officials described the achievement as a milestone for the institution and the region, highlighting it as proof that researchers from Northeast India are increasingly making their mark on global scientific platforms.