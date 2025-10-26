Assam University steps up its game with new Cricket Bowling Machine and Astroturf facility

Assam University, Silchar stepped up its game by inaugurating a state-of-the-art Cricket Bowling Machine and Net Practice Booth featuring an Astroturf pitch at the University Sports Complex on Saturday, October 25.

The new facility was jointly inaugurated by Professor Majhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, and Profesoor Kameshwar Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar, in the presence of a vibrant gathering that included Sports Board members, faculty, officials, students, and staff.

The distinguished guests commended Professor Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, for his visionary leadership and consistent efforts toward enhancing the university’s sports infrastructure and training facilities.

Dr Lalzo S. Thangjom, Director (in-charge) of the Assam University Sports Board, expressed gratitude to Prof. Pant for his unwavering support in realizing this advanced facility. He also acknowledged the Engineering Cell and Sports Board for their effective coordination in successfully commissioning the project.

Dr Thangjom stated that the newly introduced equipment will revolutionize cricket training on campus by offering students technology-assisted, precision-based practice sessions, thereby improving performance and competitiveness among university cricketers.

Prominent attendees included Profssor Piyush Pandey (Director, IQAC), Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee (Director, CDC), Debanand (Assistant Engineer, Engineering Cell), Dr Sidhartha Sharma, Anand Kumar Singha, and Niranjan Das from the Sports Board, among others.