Assam University student union leader reported missing; public help sought

A Library Science student at Assam University, Rohit Chanda, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. He also serves as the ad-hoc secretary of the university’s student union, as well as ABVP State Joint Secretary.



According to family sources, Rohit left his Dudh Patil residence around 11 am on July 17. However, he did not take his mobile phone, scooter, or any personal belongings with him. Since then, there has been no communication or trace of his whereabouts.

His sudden disappearance has sparked concern among fellow students and university staff. Family and friends have circulated his photo on social media, urging the public to help trace him.

Further details are awaited.