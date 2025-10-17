Assam University to honour Zubeen Garg with statue and auditorium in his name
The decision was taken during the 176th meeting of the university’s Executive Council.
Assam University has decided to pay a lasting tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg by naming its upcoming 500-seater auditorium after him and installing a statue in his honour. The decision was taken during the 176th meeting of the university’s Executive Council.
The under-construction auditorium, funded by the state government, will be officially dedicated to the legendary singer once completed.
The council also approved the installation of a statue of Zubeen Garg in front of the building to commemorate his contribution to Assamese music and culture.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting additional financial support to expedite the completion of the project.
In a parallel initiative, the Assam University Diphu Campus will name its newly constructed conference hall after Zubeen Garg. “This is a heartfelt tribute to the heartthrob of Assam, whose music and humanitarian spirit touched millions,” said Registrar Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today