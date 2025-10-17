Assam University to honour Zubeen Garg with statue and auditorium in his name

Assam University has decided to pay a lasting tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg by naming its upcoming 500-seater auditorium after him and installing a statue in his honour. The decision was taken during the 176th meeting of the university’s Executive Council.

The under-construction auditorium, funded by the state government, will be officially dedicated to the legendary singer once completed.

The council also approved the installation of a statue of Zubeen Garg in front of the building to commemorate his contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting additional financial support to expedite the completion of the project.

In a parallel initiative, the Assam University Diphu Campus will name its newly constructed conference hall after Zubeen Garg. “This is a heartfelt tribute to the heartthrob of Assam, whose music and humanitarian spirit touched millions,” said Registrar Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath.