Assam University, Tocklai institute ink pact to boost tea industry

Assam University and Jorhat's Tocklai Tea Research Institute have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step towards strengthening the state's tea industry.

The agreement, formalised on July 31, at the Hemanga Biswas Conference Hall of the university's Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, marks a major push toward collaborative research, innovation, and knowledge-sharing in the field of tea production.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Venkatesan Selvaraj, Director of the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, and Dr. Pradosh Kiran Nath, Registrar of Assam University. The signing took place in the presence of Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Assam University, who hailed the partnership as a “landmark step” in bridging academia and industry.

“This collaboration will not only expand research opportunities but also help improve the quality and sustainability of tea production in Assam,” said Prof. Pant, adding that detailed operational guidelines for the partnership would be drafted through mutual consultation.

The MoU outlines several joint initiatives, including:

Joint Research and Infrastructure Sharing: Assam University researchers will gain access to Tocklai’s state-of-the-art laboratories, while a new joint research facility is also on the cards.



Academic and Skill Development: The partnership will roll out internships, training programs, and skill enhancement courses, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Cross-Registration of Researchers: Tocklai scientists will be affiliated with relevant university departments to promote interdisciplinary collaboration.



Workshops and Outreach Programs: Both institutions will host seminars, farmer awareness programs, and innovation-driven projects to support and modernize the tea industry.

The MoU-signing ceremony was attended by several people, including Prof. Piyush Pandey (Director, IQAC), Prof. C. R. Bhattacharjee (Dept. of Chemistry), Shri Jayanta Bhattacharjee (Director, College Development Council), Dr. Suprabir Dutta Roy (Controller of Examinations), and Shri I.B. Ubadhia (General Manager, Rosekandy Tea Estate), among others.

The collaboration is expected to be a game-changer for Assam’s tea economy, which accounts for over 50% of India’s total tea production.

Prof. Pant expressed optimism that the MoU would “preserve Assam’s legacy as the tea capital of the world” while setting new benchmarks in research and industrial innovation.