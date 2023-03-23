The Gauhati Town Club (GTC) has decided to felicitate the police personnel who were out on the streets when COVID kept everyone indoors and again when the Assam government announced to launch a war on drugs.

On the other hand, they were also busy cracking pieces of evidence and analysing documents to unearth the truth with the aim to give justice to the citizens.

Such unsung personnel of the Assam police force will be awarded at a special programme here by Gauhati Town Club (GTC).

The police personnel have been at the fore in ensuring public safety and convenience. But their contributions are often overlooked and taken for granted.

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"We want to recognise these people within the force, who, away from the limelight, are constantly working to keep us safe," GTC general secretary Devajit Saikia said.

He said a programme, 'Dhanyabad', will be held at Nehru Stadium on March 24 evening when about 20 personnel of various ranks of the force will be awarded.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior police officers are expected to attend the event, he said.

Saikia said the list of awardees is being drawn by the Assam Police and winners will be announced during the programme. "We hope to see winners in 12-15 categories, like those who dealt successfully in dealing with crimes against women, drugs among others.

"Some personnel may be awarded posthumously also. We hope to make it an annual event," the GTC general secretary said.

"People want to know who were the people who crack the cases and we want to bring them to the fore. We also hope that this will further strengthen police-public relations," Mukul Chandra Gogoi, working president of GTC, added.