A major concern has emerged in the five assembly constituencies of Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara, and Birsing in Dhubri district, as no MLA fund-related work was carried out in the last financial year of 2024, where each elected MLA should received Rs 1 crore annually for developmental projects in their constituencies, the funds remained unused in these five constituencies.

According to a reliable source, the Assam government recently deposited approximately Rs 5 crore allocated for these constituencies into the office of the Dhubri District Commissioner. However, none of the MLAs from these constituencies have submitted proposals to utilize these funds for developmental work, raising serious questions about governance and local leadership.

As concerns grow among the people, questions are being raised about when the 2025 MLA fund will be put to use. With the 2026 assembly elections approaching, there is rising pressure on elected representatives to act swiftly. Residents are worried about the continued delay, fearing that crucial infrastructure and welfare projects may be left in limbo.



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The Birsing-Jarua Development Block, part of the Aspirational District Programme, remains in dire need of essential services. Despite being under a special development initiative, the region continues to struggle with a low literacy rate and poor access to basic necessities such as healthcare, road connectivity, and erosion control.

The lack of action in utilizing MLA funds has only added to the difficulties faced by the underprivileged population in the area.

Residents and stakeholders are now for their elected representatives to expedite the process of fund utilization and initiate much-needed development work in the region. The delay in implementing projects has led to growing frustration among the people, who hope for prompt action to address their long-standing concerns.