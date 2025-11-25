Assam unveils ambitious MRO Policy 2025, sets sights on becoming India’s next military-industrial powerhouse

Assam has cleared the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Policy 2025, laying out an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into India’s premier aviation MRO hub in the Northeast by 2030.

The policy aims to position Assam as a key player in both civil and defence aviation servicing, backed by an estimated investment inflow of ₹1,500 crore and the creation of over 1,000 skilled jobs.

According to the details shared, the policy targets the establishment of three world-class MRO facilities across the state. These units will be equipped to handle aircraft, engines, avionics, UAVs, and critical components, adhering to global standards. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce operational costs and turnaround time for aircraft operating in the Northeast.

To attract major domestic and international operators, the government has announced a series of strong financial incentives. These include a 25% capital subsidy of up to ₹100 crore per unit, 75% lease rental reimbursement for three years, and a one-time employment incentive of ₹50,000 for female and transgender employees and ₹30,000 for male employees. The policy also promises a power subsidy of ₹2 per unit along with a 2% interest subsidy on working capital loans for up to five years.

The policy further extends a 2% export revenue incentive for five years, while offering up to ₹1.5 lakh per trainee under its skill-development support programme. Additional advantages will be provided to aviation engineering institutes promoted by MRO operators.

With a financial outlay of ₹1,458 crore spread over five years, the state government believes the MRO Policy 2025 will catalyse large-scale industrial transformation, positioning Assam as a strategic military-industrial corridor in eastern India. It is expected to boost employment, build specialised workforce capabilities and draw major OEMs and aviation service providers to the region.

The new policy marks one of the most significant pushes by Assam toward high-technology, self-reliant industrial growth, signalling a major leap for the state’s aerospace and defence ecosystem.