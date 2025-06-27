Assam unveils ambitious zero-waste mining vision at northeast conclave

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined the state's groundbreaking approach to sustainable mining at the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers' Conclave held in Guwahati today, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in attendance.

The chief minister emphasised Assam's pioneering implementation of circular economy principles in mining operations, designed to achieve zero-waste extraction across all mineral projects. This innovative framework represents a significant shift from traditional mining practices and positions the state as a leader in environmental stewardship within India's mining sector.

Sarma detailed the state's comprehensive mineral development strategy, which has gained momentum through strategic partnerships and substantial private investment. The government has successfully auctioned five limestone blocks, with two additional auctions currently underway, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the sector.

The revival of NEC Margherita projects through strategic lease extensions has breathed new life into previously stalled operations, while 21 newly allocated mineral blocks spanning granite, quartzite, and China clay extraction are set to diversify the state's mining portfolio significantly.

A major highlight of Assam's mining expansion includes the exploration of rare earth elements in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. These strategic minerals, essential for modern technology and renewable energy applications, could position Assam as a critical supplier in India's push toward technological self-reliance.

The state's commitment to community development through mining revenues was evident in the announcement of a Rs 237 crore District Mineral Foundation fund dedicated to welfare programs in mining-affected areas. This initiative ensures that local communities directly benefit from mineral extraction activities in their regions.

Investment momentum reached new heights with over Rs 46,000 crore worth of memoranda of understanding signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, reflecting substantial private sector interest in the state's mining potential.

Institutional strengthening has been a key focus, with the Assam State Mineral Exploration and Training Institute and Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited playing crucial roles in promoting responsible mining practices. Further, the Geological Survey of India has been allocated dedicated land for regional operations, enhancing geological research capabilities in the northeast.