Assam unveils Rs 10,000-crore Asom Mala 4.0; pushes mega road, bridge and rail connectivity projects

The Assam government on July 10 unveiled an ambitious infrastructure roadmap, announcing the launch of Asom Mala 4.0 with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore to build 800 km of high-quality roads over the next five years, while highlighting mega connectivity projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore being implemented in partnership with the Centre.

Presenting the Assam Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the new phase of the Asom Mala programme would build on the success of Asom Mala 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, under which projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore have already been undertaken.

The minister said Asom Mala 4.0 would be funded through the state's own resources, Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and the New Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA).

Baruah also outlined major infrastructure projects currently underway in collaboration with the Union government, involving investments exceeding Rs 55,000 crore. These include the Rs 4,954-crore Guwahati Ring Road, the Rs 22,864-crore Greenfield Silchar High-Speed Corridor, the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and the Rs 18,662-crore Gohpur-Numaligarh Brahmaputra Tunnel.

He said the Greenfield Silchar High-Speed Corridor would reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar from around 8 hours and 30 minutes to nearly five hours.

The Finance Minister further announced that the state is working with the Centre on three key connectivity projects—the Rs 13,812-crore four-laning of Baihata Chariali-Mission Chariali-Tezpur, the Rs 3,423-crore elevated corridor connecting Guwahati Airport with Jalukbari, and a new bridge over the Brahmaputra linking Morigaon and Darrang.

Looking ahead, Baruah said alignment and project preparation would begin for two future access-controlled corridors—Barapani-Guwahati and Guwahati-Siliguri. The Assam government will also prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for additional high-speed road projects to strengthen future connectivity.

On bridge infrastructure, the minister said the Rs 1,400-crore Majuli-Jorhat Bridge, including approach roads, is expected to be completed by December 2027, providing seamless all-weather connectivity between Majuli and the mainland.

He added that work is progressing on the Rs 3,197-crore Palashbari-Sualkuchi Bridge, which has achieved 49 per cent physical progress, and the Rs 4,997-crore Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, where construction has crossed 77 per cent completion. Once completed, the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge will reduce travel distance between the two locations from 260 km to just 20 km.

The minister also announced that a new bridge over the Barak River at Gandhighat, connecting Madhuramukh with Silchar town, has been sanctioned under the Setu Bandhan scheme. He reiterated the government's long-term vision of ensuring at least one bridge across the Brahmaputra in every district.

In the railway sector, Baruah said the government would continue pursuing the extension of the railway line to Umrangso.

A DPR for the proposed 15.87-km broad-gauge line from Langkula to Umrangso, estimated to cost Rs 1,084 crore, has already been submitted to the Railway Board in June 2026. The project is expected to improve rail connectivity in the hill districts and support regional economic development.