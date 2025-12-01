Assam unveils Rs 83-cr Jamunamukh rail overbridge aimed at easing travel bottlenecks

A major overbridge linking key railway stations in central Assam opened to the public on December 1, marking what the state government described as a significant step toward easing travel and reducing yearly disruptions caused by flooding.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 951-metre bridge at Jamunamukh, built for Rs 83 crore. The structure features a 7.5-metre motorable carriageway and is positioned to speed up movement between Dabaka, Kampur and Jamunamukh railway stations. Sarma told residents the project would “ensure smooth connectivity” across the corridor.

Alongside the bridge inauguration, the Chief Minister virtually opened a Model High School at Balijuri Tea Estate and community halls and skill centres at three other tea estates. He also laid foundation stones for upgraded buildings at Barhampur and Jamunamukh Higher Secondary Schools, as well as several road and flood-protection initiatives under the Nagaon Water Resources Division.

Sarma underlined that locations such as Kampur and Jamunamukh “are affected every year” by the Kopili river, noting that water-resource projects worth roughly ₹80 crore are being executed to strengthen embankments and reduce the impact of recurring floods. Once completed, he said, the works are intended to offer “lasting relief”.

He also argued that development had slowed under previous administrations, claiming welfare schemes had failed to reach households effectively. Current programmes — including Orunodoi, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan, Nijut Moina and Ayushman Bharat — together with subsidised rations, have delivered “substantial relief” to poorer and middle-income families, he said.