Assam upgrades infrastructure at 22,923 temples and namghars with Rs 433 crore investment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, March 7, said the Assam government has upgraded infrastructure at 22,923 mandirs and namghars across the state with an investment of Rs 433 crore.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said temples and namghars play a significant role in the social and cultural life of people in Assam. He added that the initiative is part of the government’s effort to strengthen institutions that reflect the state’s traditions and spiritual heritage.

Namghars, which originated from the Neo-Vaishnavite movement led by 15th-century saint Srimanta Sankardeva, continue to serve as community prayer halls and centres of socio-cultural activities across the state.

Officials said the project includes renovation work, improvement of basic amenities and maintenance support for these temples and namghars to enhance facilities for devotees and local communities.