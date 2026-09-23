Assam: Upper Assam flood victims stage protest in Guwahati, seek relief and compensation

Flood-affected residents from Assam’s Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat staged a protest at Chachal in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 23 demanding immediate relief and compensation, more than two months after the July floods. The demonstration was organised by the Raijor Dal and was attended by hundreds of affected residents, according to reports.

The protesters alleged that several affected families were yet to receive adequate government assistance despite suffering damage to their homes, agricultural land, crops and other property during the floods.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the government and demanded that the authorities undertake a proper assessment of losses and ensure that relief and compensation reach all eligible beneficiaries without further delay.

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, along with party leader Gyanashree Bora, participated in the protest. Three central leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury were also present.

A large number of flood-affected residents travelled from different parts of Upper Assam to Guwahati to join the demonstration. Women from the affected districts were among the participants, with several attending the protest with their young children.

The protesters said many families were still struggling to rebuild their homes and livelihoods after losing houses, crops and other assets in the floods.

The agitation comes days after Gogoi staged a day-long protest in Guwahati on September 17, demanding enhanced relief and compensation for flood-affected families. He had sought immediate financial assistance for affected families and Rs 10 lakh compensation for households whose homes or property were destroyed.

Raijor Dal has also alleged irregularities in the distribution of flood relief and has demanded immediate assistance for all affected families. The party had announced the September 23 mass protest as part of its campaign seeking greater relief and compensation for flood-hit residents of Upper Assam.

The protesters on Wednesday reiterated their demand for a comprehensive assessment of losses and timely disbursement of relief and compensation to families affected by the July floods.