Promod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and president of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), took to Twitter today, to address the widely circulated photo of Benjamin Basumatry.

Boro clarified that Benjamin Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL.

Boro stated that Basumatry was suspended from UPPL on January 10, 2024, following disciplinary action initiated after receiving a letter from the Harisingh Block Committee, UPPL, in January, 2024.

Furthermore, Basumatry was suspended and removed from the post of VCDC Chairman by the BTC Government on February 10, 2024.

Boro emphasized that Basumatry's actions are his own responsibility, and UPPL bears no accountability for any personal acts attributed to him.

Boro added "I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL." Adding to this he stated his actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts.