The politics of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is shrouded in deep mystery after the saffron mulls allying with the two main political rivals of the BTR, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for strategic reasons.

The BJP, which has not been able to decide who to leave, is planning to take both parties along, however, UPPL president Pramod Boro thinks time will tell how the decision of alliance will take place.

Speaking to the media BTC chief Pramod Boro said, "BJP is our big brother not only in Bodoland but a big political party in the entire world...so their thinking and idealogy must be considered."

Also Read: Assam: BPF to fight Lok Sabha election alone, to field candidates in Mangaldoi and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha assembly

Further, Pramod Boro asserted that UPPL is ready for talks with BPF, however, the right time has not arrived yet.

Replying to a question if UPPL and BPF are going for an alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, to this the BTC chief said, "We are not in a hurry as the decision need not have to come out tomorrow itself."

On the alliance, Promod Boro asserted that people should have a principle and at the time of the talks whatever his principal says he will follow keeping society's concern in mind.

"We will think and discuss the alliance and then speak on the matter... we are not here to do funny politics like them, " he added.

On the otherhand, after snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan, also known as Grand Alliance, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary asserted to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha alone.

Speaking to the media, Hagrama Mohilary said, "Earlier due to non-cooperation with the saffron party we joined the Mahagathbandhan... but now either we are with Mahagathbandhan or with BJP."

Further, the BPF chief claimed that now there is no question of what the state BJP president is thinking of our party and what they are planning with us and UPPL in the Lok Sabha election.

The BFP chief also announced that the party will field candidates from Mangaldoi and Kokraghar Lok Sabha assemblies.

"Till now there is no question of alliance...whenever there is alliance things normally go wrong, hence we are fighting alone" he added.