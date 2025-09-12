Assam: Urea black market syndicate exposed in Dhubri, boatman arrested

In a major crackdown on the rampant black marketing of subsidized urea fertilizer, Gauripur police seized a boat loaded with sacks of urea from the Baghmara–Tipkai river, arresting one person in the process.

The haul has thrown light on a suspected syndicate running an illegal fertilizer trade through river routes.

For months, farmers in the region have complained of shortages, even as subsidized urea was diverted from official supply chains and transported clandestinely to places like Kaunbari and Piajbari. The racket, sources allege, is run by an organized network that profits at the expense of local cultivators.

The breakthrough came when a group of vigilant youths from Baghmara intercepted the suspicious boat and held it for two days before alerting the police. Acting swiftly, Gauripur police seized the consignment and detained the boatman, identified as Sanidul Haque. Other members of the ring, however, remain absconding.

The seizure has once again raised uncomfortable questions: Who controls the black market? Will authorities follow the trail to its masterminds, or will the investigation stall, leaving farmers to suffer from shortages and inflated prices?

As one of the key inputs for agriculture, urea is essential for crop productivity. The exposure of this illegal trade underscores the urgent need for tighter monitoring and a transparent distribution mechanism. Farmers across Dhubri now wait to see if this operation signals the beginning of a sustained crackdown, or just a temporary disruption in a deeply entrenched racket.