In a major of turn of events for the little boy Niku Kalita, who recently went viral on social media for his innocent yet heartwarming request to the officials gathered at Silsako Beel, Guwahati for eviction, has now got a new address.

The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque adopted Niku Kalita and his family who were affected by the recent eviction at Silsako Beel in Guwahati.

The little boy who went viral for his innocent request to the officials to wait while he and his family clear off the area, has now been taken care of by Mahbubul Hoque.

7-year-old Niku Kalita and his entire family came to USTM on March 6 as invited by the university chancellor.

The family along with the little boy met the university chancellor who felicitated them with a Gamocha and Rs 10,000 as immediate help.

The chancellor also took the responsibility of education of Niku as well as his 4-year-old brother and offered jobs to both the parents at the USTM campus.

The elated family was overjoyed at the prospect and will be soon joining work at USTM.



Also read : Not 89 but 26 bridges to be demolished in Guwahati, clarifies Assam minister Ashok Singhal