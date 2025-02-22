In a late-night operation, a joint team of the police and the Special Task Force (STF) on February 21, arrested Mahbubul Haque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara.

According to sources, Hoque’s arrest is linked to allegations of financial transactions facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination. Reports indicate that 274 students appeared for the exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Sribhumi district—45 from the school itself and 214 from the ERD Group. Allegedly, arrangements were made to assist ERD Group students in exchange for money. However, when the promised help did not materialize, chaos erupted at the examination center.

Following complaints about potential malpractice, authorities launched an investigation, leading to Hoque’s detention. He was subsequently taken to Panbazar Police Station, where his wife was also spotted. Officials believe further revelations may surface as the probe continues. Hoque is currently being transferred to Sribhumi for additional questioning. His family has not issued any statement regarding the incident.



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The arrest comes in the wake of sharp criticism from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who recently accused USTM of widespread fraud, issuance of fake degrees, and financial irregularities. CM Sarma directly attacked Haque, stating, "The head of USTM himself is a fraud. The entire system is fraudulent, and the institution has been issuing fake certificates to students."

Further alleging forgery, the Chief Minister questioned Haque’s caste credentials, claiming, "Even his caste certificate is fake. How can our intellectuals praise someone who holds a false OBC certificate?"

CM Sarma also raised concerns over USTM’s academic credibility, asserting that degrees, including PhDs, were allegedly being sold at the institution. "PhDs are also sold there. There are no proper exams, no degrees—nothing," he remarked.

Linking USTM’s ongoing financial crisis to the state government’s crackdown on external funding, the Chief Minister stated, "This financial crisis exists because we have blocked a significant amount of foreign funding."