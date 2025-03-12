Meghalaya’s University of Science and Technology (USTM) Chancellor, Mahbubul Haque, has been re-arrested in connection with a case filed at the Dhekiajuli police station.



As per reports, Haque is set to be taken into police custody on Thursday, March 13 and will subsequently be presented before the Tezpur court for further legal proceedings.



Notably, earlier in the day, the Gauhati High Court granted a stay on his arrest in two separate cases lodged at the Barpeta and Kokrajhar police stations.



Additionally, on Tuesday, Haque had also secured a stay order in another case registered at the Gossaigaon police station.