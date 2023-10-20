An act of vandalism at an Oil India Limited (OIL) well in the Duliajan region has resulted in an uncontrolled release of well fluids, primarily water, after miscreants allegedly cut and stole critical components from the wellhead. The incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 pm on October 19, 2023, has prompted OIL to take immediate action, involving the local authorities and the Crisis Management Team (CMT) to address the situation.

According to reports, the miscreants targeted well no. NHK-67, located at Gazal Basti near Duliajan, where they completely dismantled the Christmas tree assembly above the adapter. The oil well had been in a shut-in condition since 2016 and was situated within a depleted reservoir in the Bordubi area.

In response to the incident, Oil India Limited (OIL) promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the local police and alerted the District Administration Authority. The act of vandalism has been a matter of concern, as it has resulted in the uncontrolled flow of well fluids, primarily water, which poses environmental and safety risks.

OIL has taken action to mitigate the situation. The Crisis Management Team (CMT) of Oil India Ltd. has been mobilized, and fire tenders have been deployed to the site. Emergency measures are being implemented urgently to cap the well, control the flow of water, and restore normal operations. An on-site task force is coordinating these efforts closely with local authorities to ensure a prompt and effective response.

Following the declaration of an emergency, OIL has instructed its executives and employees, including those who had applied for leaves (including station leaves), not to proceed and to remain at their respective stations until further advice is provided.