Vande Bharat Express has got into another incident after hitting a cow while running between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

As per reports, the high-speed train rammed into cattle on Saturday afternoon, July 8 near Nalbari Railway station and suffered damage to its nose panel.

This comes just one month after the launch of the high-speed train in the northeastern region.

It may be mentioned that the train suffering extensive damage is Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.



Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi flags off five new Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal

Multiple incidents of Vande Bharat train hitting cattle straying onto the railway tracks were reported previously along several routes.

Earlier as reported by India Today, the series of incidents started when a cow got on the tracks and in the way of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train.

After getting hit by the train, the cow fell on the man on the side of the track, which ended up claiming the life of the train. As per reports, the incident occurred in the Alwar District of Rajasthan in the jurisdiction of Aravali Vihar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as a retired electrician of Indian Railways named Shivdayal Sharma.