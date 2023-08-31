In a startling incident in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, the New Bongaigaon Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man named Umesh Brahma following a bizarre collision involving his cow and the Vande Bharat Express. The incident occurred earlier today (August 31), raising concerns about railway safety.

According to sources, Umesh Brahma's cow inadvertently obstructed the path of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express, resulting in a collision. Fortunately, no passengers were injured during the incident, but it did lead to disruptions in train services.

Railway authorities and the RPF swiftly responded to the situation, arresting Umesh Brahma for further investigation. The RPF is working to ascertain the circumstances that led to the cow's presence on the railway tracks.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety measures in the vicinity of railway tracks. Authorities are urging individuals to ensure the safety of their livestock and refrain from allowing them to roam near railway lines to prevent similar incidents in the future.