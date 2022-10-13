After being hit by two devastating floods in the state, a vast expanse of agricultural land and houses have been washed away due to the devastating erosion in Assam's Dhubri district.

Following the flood, hundreds of families have been forced to abandon their homes and land to move towards safer places as the residents are facing disastrous erosion, caused due to the swelling Gangadhar river.

The erosion taking place at the Gangadhar River has devastated hundreds of families in the village of Kaimari on the Assam-Bengal border. This is Kaimari's first block village under the Agami revenue circle of Dhubri district.

For the past two to three months, the villagers have been in the grip of erosion as the Gangadhar River is swelling.

In the meantime, hundreds of families' houses, buildings, and even agricultural land have been wiped out in the river's chest. The present families living in the village are facing threats to their lives.

No public representative or even the departmental authorities stood by the villagers.

It is to be noted that if the government does not take any steps soon then a large area will disappear into the river bed.

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