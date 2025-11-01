Assam: Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom surrenders before Dispur police after watching ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom, who has been at the centre of recent controversies, surrendered before the Dispur Police on Saturday, November 1. He is currently being held at the Dispur Police Station for questioning.



Bikash Axom had been on the run for several days after police issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with an alleged extortion case. Before turning himself in, the leader made a Facebook post earlier in the day, revealing his intentions.



In his social media post, Axom shared that he had just watched Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ and urged everyone to do the same. “I had the desire to watch the movie. Since my arrest is certain, I decided to watch it first and then cooperate with the police,” he wrote.



Axom, while in hiding, had also reportedly written a letter accusing the government of paying influencers to suppress the Zubeen case, adding fuel to the ongoing public discourse around the issue.

