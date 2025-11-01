Assam: Veer Lachit Sena leader Biplab Gogoi re-arrested by Digboi police over fresh extortion charges

Biplab Gogoi, the Chief Secretary of the Tinsukia District Committee of the Veer Lachit Sena, has been re-arrested by Digboi Police in connection with a fresh case involving alleged extortion and intimidation.



According to official sources, the arrest has been made under Case No. 127/2025, registered at the Digboi Police Station. Gogoi had earlier been apprehended by Tinsukia Sadar Police in another case but was later released on bail. However, soon after his release, he was taken into custody again by the Digboi Police for his alleged involvement in the new charges.



The case pertains to accusations of demanding money and issuing threats, though police have not yet disclosed further details pending investigation.



Authorities are continuing their inquiry to determine the extent of Gogoi’s alleged involvement and whether others may be linked to the case.