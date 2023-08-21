A major accident that occurred in Nagaon, Assam left at least 18 people injured, reports surfaced on August 21.

Initial reports state that a vehicle carrying 'Bol Bom' worshippers collided with another vehicle in Kathiatali town, Assam's Nagaon district.

The car that caused the accident, according to the information that has been obtained, was heading from Sutirpar village in the Juria tehsil of Nagaon and was headed towards Reng Beng when the accident occurred.

Out of the 18, it has come to light that two have sustained severe injuries and need to be taken to the hospital right away.