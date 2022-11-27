Bajali Police on November 27 seized a vehicle laden with sacks of suspected Government PDS rice. As per reports, the vehicle was seized on November 26 bearing registration number AS-01-DD 7573.

Police said they have apprehended the driver and a case has been registered against him.

The vehicle came from Barpeta and was on its way to Meghalaya “ said Police after interrogating the driver.

Police sources also said that they strongly suspect that the rice that was loaded in the truck was apparently Government PDS rice.

“The rice is illegally procured from dubious source and not from government approved agencies”, Police said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Earlier in September 2022, Sivasagar police arrested two persons for illegally transporting 45 bags of rice meant to be distributed under Public Distribution System. Police had intercepted a DI vehicle bearing registration number AS33-C-0840 at Sepon.

The vehicle was found stacked with 45 bags of suspected PDS rice which were being transported from Sivasagar to Sonari.