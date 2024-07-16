In Pathsala town, Bajali district, Assam, concerns over public safety have intensified due to the frequent presence of e-rickshaws and vehicles transporting iron rods, pipes, and roofing sheets that protrude dangerously onto roads. Despite a ban imposed by the Central government, these vehicles continue to flout regulations, risking accidents and fatalities.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, in 2014, restricting protrusions beyond one metre from the vehicle's body frame. This measure aimed to prevent hazards caused by materials extending beyond vehicle lengths during transit.

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Local residents have voiced serious apprehensions. A resident highlighted, "When lorries carrying iron rods suddenly brake, vehicles behind them are caught off guard, potentially leading to fatal accidents." Despite such risks, numerous vehicles with protruding cargo persist on both town and national highways, indicating lax enforcement by transportation authorities and the traffic police.

Another concerned citizen emphasized, "There is a noticeable absence of restrictions for these vehicles. Overloaded trucks and e-rickshaws transporting protruding iron rods pose grave threats, especially on roads riddled with potholes, such as the National Highway." Urging action, they appealed to the Bajali police administration to address the issue promptly.

The persistence of these safety violations underscores the urgent need for stringent enforcement of regulations to safeguard commuters and mitigate risks posed by hazardous transport practices.