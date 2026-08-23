Assam vehicles turned back from Meghalaya despite assurance of safe passage

Assam-registered vehicles heading towards Shillong were reportedly turned back from Barapani on Sunday, August 23, even as the governments of Assam and Meghalaya had agreed a day earlier on measures to restore normalcy and ensure safe movement of vehicles and tourists between the two States.

According to reports, vehicles from Assam were stopped and sent back by members of a Meghalaya drivers’ association. Protests also continued at several locations in Meghalaya on Sunday.

The development came a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an understanding reached between representatives of the two States in Guwahati would help restore normalcy following the violence in Shillong on August 19.

The meeting, held at the Koinadhara State Guest House in Guwahati, was attended by representatives of both governments. The Assam delegation was led by Minister Atul Bora, while Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbha Dhar led the Meghalaya team.

The two governments agreed on a series of measures to facilitate the safe movement of tourists, passengers and vehicles following the violence.

Meghalaya expressed regret over the August 19 incidents and assured Assam that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved. Dhar said a special team had been formed to identify those involved and that 15 FIRs had been registered.

Bora said three KSU leaders, including the organisation’s president and secretary, had been arrested in connection with the violence. Five people allegedly involved in attacks on Assam-registered vehicles had also been identified, he said.

They also agreed to establish a permanent mechanism to address recurring inter-State border issues. A committee comprising administrative officials, police personnel and local representatives from both States is proposed to address such issues and prevent similar incidents.

A coordination mechanism between the Inspector General of Special Branch, Assam, and the Inspector General of Law and Order, Meghalaya, will also be established. Dedicated helplines and an online support system will be activated to locate stranded people and facilitate their evacuation.

At the district level, joint committees involving officials from Nongpoh and Kamrup Metropolitan, along with police personnel from both sides, will be formed to address day-to-day issues along the inter-State border.

The two governments also agreed to constitute a separate committee comprising transport officials and representatives of tourist vehicle associations to regulate tourist vehicle movement and safeguard the tourism interests of both States.

Despite these assurances, the reported turning back of Assam-registered vehicles from Barapani on Sunday has raised fresh concerns over the restoration of normal movement between Assam and Meghalaya.