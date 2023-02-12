Vendors, who earn their livelihood at New Halflong railway station, have sought the government's intervention after they were asked to vacate their shops by the railway authorities.

According to reports, on February 11, the N F Railway authorities in New Haflong railway station gave orders to all license-holder vendors to vacate their shops immediately.

Following the order, the vendors have now sought the government's intervention in the matter to solve their miseries.

''In 2004, when the meter gauge line was situated in the hills section when the N F Railway gave notice to all license holder vendors to vacate their shops, the vendors' union filed a case in the Guwahati High Court, and during the trial period and after the mega block in 2016 DRM of Lumding division allotted shop to the license holder vendors at New Haflong railway station,'' said one of the vendors.

On January 24, the judgment came in the favor of N F Railway, and all of a sudden on February 11, it gave an order to vacate the shops. However, on the other hand, vendors claimed that they did not receive any prior notice from the N F Railway.

They also said that some of them have been the license-holder vendors since 1957 and the sudden step taken by the N F Railway can affect their livelihood since this is the only source of income for their families.