Renowned Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passed away on October 27 morning in Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati, aged 80, after a prolonged illness.

As per reports, the veteran actor was admitted to the ICU of the cardiology department of the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati due to deteriorating health.

Earlier in 2019, the actor was admitted to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati after he slipped on the bathroom floor of his residence and injured himself.

Born in Tezpur, the octogenarian was an alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and passed alongside stalwarts like Subhash Ghai, Navin Nischol, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Debuted in 1957 as a child artist in Phani Sarma directorial Piyali Phukan, Goswami was born on September 3, 1942 at Kolibari in Tezpur. His father Chandradhar Goswami was a famous actor and his mother Nirupama Goswami was a singer. He did his primary schooling from Kolibari LP School.

Nipon Goswami's first Assamese film and first success as a lead actor was Sangram. He gained stardom for his subsequent film, Dr. Bezbaruah, which was released in 1969, and went on to act in several films during the ensuing years. He performed in a few Hindi films as a character actor as well.

He has been actively involved in mobile theatres, notably, Abaahan, Kohinoor, Hengul, and Shakuntala. He also appeared in few TV serials like Writu aahe writu jaai'

One of the widely respected actors of Assam, the film fraternity mourns the death of the stalwart.

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