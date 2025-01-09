Assamese film industry mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Jnanada Kakati, who passed away at Bethany Hospital in Shillong. She had been undergoing treatment for some time, and her demise marks the end of an era in Assamese cinema. Known for her extraordinary beauty, grace, and acting prowess, Kakati’s legacy remains etched in the annals of Indian cinema.

Jnanada Kakati stepped into the world of Assamese cinema with the movie Parghat, which served as a stepping stone for a career that would define an era. She possessed a rare combination of cosmopolitan refinement and natural elegance, which set her apart in the film industry. With her classic looks, expressive eyes, melodious voice, and a poised demeanor brimming with emotion, she captivated audiences, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

During her illustrious career, Kakati starred in some of the most celebrated Assamese films of the 20th century. She was a pivotal figure during a time when most indoor shoots for Assamese films were conducted in Kolkata, collaborating with local technicians. Her versatility and charm shone through in every role, cementing her place as a cinematic icon.

Her debut was followed by stellar performances in films such as:

Piyali Phukan (1955): Directed by Phani Sharma, this film was the first Assamese movie to be honored with the Certificate of Merit at the National Awards.

Sarapat (1956): Anwar Hussain’s directorial venture.

Lakhimi (1957): Directed by Bhaben Das.

Ronga Police (1958): Nip Barua’s masterpiece, which won the President’s Silver Medal for Best Feature Film at the 6th National Film Awards.

Puberun (1959): Directed by Prabhat Mukherjee, this path-breaking film won the President’s Silver Medal and was the first Assamese film to be exhibited at the Berlin International Film Festival. Kakati’s portrayal of Meghali in this film remains one of her most powerful and unforgettable performances.

Narakasur (1961): Another gem from Nip Barua.

Rag-Birag (1996): Directed by Bidyut Chakravarty, this film opened the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India and won multiple National Awards.

In addition to her contributions to Assamese cinema, Jnanada Kakati made her mark in Bengali films, starring in notable productions like Nilachaley Mahaprabhu, Garer Math, and Barma. Her performances opposite renowned actors like Ahindra Choudhury showcased her versatility and widened her appeal.