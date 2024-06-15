Veteran Congress leader and prominent Tangsa leader Lukam Tulung passed away at the age of 93 at his residence in Kharankong village under Khumchai gaon panchayat of 83 Margherita Constituency in Tinsukia district.

Tulung was the former president of Khumchai Gaon Panchayat, former president of the Khumchai Mandal Congress Committee, and vice president of the Margherita Block Congress Committee from 2005 to 2024.

He devoted his life to the Indian National Congress party and was a soldier in the Burmese Army during the Second World War from 1939 to 1945.

He was known to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Assam's former Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi. The Margherita Block Congress Committee expressed deep grief over his demise.



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Tinsukia District Congress Committee President Jayanta Kalita, Margherita Block Congress Committee President Tara Prasad Dehingia, and other leaders paid their respects and conveyed condolences to his family.

Various organisations, including the Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee and several student unions, also mourned his death.

Tulung is survived by six daughters, two sons, grandchildren, and many relatives.