Veteran Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, a revered figure in Assam's journalism community and the former Editor of prominent regional dailies, has been hospitalized at GNRC Hospital in Guwahati. The veteran journalist was admitted on November 27 after falling critically ill.

Chakraborty's health took a downturn due to a severe bout of fever, necessitating immediate medical attention. Sources indicate that he is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is under continuous observation by a team of medical professionals.

Medical reports have confirmed that the senior journalist has been diagnosed with Typhoid.