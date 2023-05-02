In a recent incident on May 2 , Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a businessman and verbally abusing him. Upon hearing about his son's arrest, veteran nationalist leader Pranabjit Chaliha had mixed reactions. He expressed the need for a healthy atmosphere and pointed out that he was not a witness to any particular incident in the chain. While he stated that he was neither upset nor satisfied, he believed that there might be some intention behind the arrest and that there was a conspiracy involved.

The incident, caught on CCTV dated April 28, showed Chaliha and a group of men entering the businessman's establishment in Sivasagar and engaging in a heated argument, culminating in Chaliha spitting on the businessman's face before leaving the premises.

Chaliha also mentioned that he had seen a man being beaten up in the past and had witnessed his journalist father being abused by contractor Nirmal Mor. These incidents, along with his son's arrest, led him to question whether the chain of events was aimed at saving or protecting someone.