Assam: Veteran singer Samar Hazarika cremated with full state honours

Assam awoke to heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning, January 13, as noted singer Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of legendary cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika, passed away, casting a shadow of mourning over Uruka celebrations across the state.

A respected voice in Assamese music, Hazarika was cremated with full state honours at the Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati on January 13, marking a solemn farewell to a life dedicated to preserving Assam’s musical heritage.

Leaders and dignitaries cutting across political and cultural lines gathered to pay their last respects. BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, and AASU chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, among several others, laid wreaths and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Remembering the late singer’s contribution, Dilip Saikia said Samar Hazarika played a crucial role in keeping alive the timeless songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. “A very popular singer and contributor to Assam’s music industry has left us today. Samar da and other singers of his generation ensured that Bhupen Hazarika’s music continued to resonate with the people. His contribution cannot be measured,” Saikia said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah expressed profound grief, noting the emotional weight of the loss on the eve of Uruka. “As we were preparing to celebrate Uruka, the news of Samar da’s passing early in the morning shattered us. The Hazarika family’s contribution to Assam’s cultural growth is immense. Following in his elder brother Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s footsteps, he entered the music industry in the early 1960s and went on to become a stalwart in his own right,” Borah remarked.

Samar Hazarika began his musical journey in the 1960s and released his first album in 1968. Over the decades, he lent his voice to several acclaimed Assamese films, including Uppath, Bowari, Prabhati Pakhir Gaan, among others. His melodious renditions and multiple albums earned him widespread admiration among music lovers across generations.

The veteran singer had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at Hyatt Hospital, Guwahati. He later returned home, where he breathed his last at around 8:45 am on Tuesday.

As Assam bids farewell to one of its cherished musical voices, Samar Hazarika is remembered not only as the brother of a legend, but as an artist who carved his own enduring space in the state’s cultural history.