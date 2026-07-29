Assam veterans contribute Rs 25 lakh to chief minister's relief fund for flood relief

The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent devastating floods in Upper Assam.

The cheque was presented to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Brig. Polash Chowdhury, SM (Retd.), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, along with senior veterans Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), and Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.), a recipient of the Asom Baibhav award.

The contribution reflects the veterans' continued commitment to public service and humanitarian causes even after retiring from the Armed Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig. Chowdhury said the donation symbolises the veterans' enduring sense of duty and solidarity with the people of Assam during the ongoing flood crisis. He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would ensure timely assistance to those most affected by the disaster.

He also said that a large number of ex-servicemen from Assam have voluntarily joined relief operations in coordination with the civil administration to assist flood-affected communities.

Accepting the contribution, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the veterans for their generous support and lauded their continued spirit of patriotism, service and compassion.

The Chief Minister said the contribution would strengthen ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and expressed hope that the veterans' gesture would inspire more individuals and organisations to contribute towards humanitarian initiatives in the state.

The veterans' fraternity reaffirmed its commitment to supporting disaster relief, community welfare and development initiatives, while continuing its tradition of selfless service to the nation beyond military service.