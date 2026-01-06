Assam: Veterinarians trained to tackle human–elephant conflict at 3-day national programme held in Guwahati

A three-day National Training Programme on “Human–Wildlife Conflict: Veterinarians’ Role in Strategies for Mitigation and Wildlife Conservation” commenced on January 6 at the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati, and will continue until January 8. The programme aims to equip veterinarians with critical skills and strategies to address the growing challenge of human–wildlife conflict, with a special focus on human–elephant interactions.

The training seeks to enhance awareness among veterinary professionals about conflict mitigation, wildlife conservation practices, and community participation in managing such conflicts. Welcoming the participants, Dr Munmun Sarma, Course Director of the programme, outlined the objectives of the training and emphasised the pivotal role veterinarians play in conflict management and wildlife protection.

Dr Bibekananda Saikia, Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, addressed the gathering, underscoring the need for scientific and coordinated approaches to mitigate human–wildlife conflict in the region. Padma Shri awardee Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, a globally renowned elephant specialist, shared insights from his decades-long experience in wildlife conservation, particularly in elephant rescue, rehabilitation, and management.

The inaugural session was presided over by Dr Niranjan Kalita, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dr M.K. Yadav, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, who attended as the Chief Guest. Dr Vinay Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, along with Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, attended the event as Guests of Honour.

The training curriculum covers key aspects such as human–elephant conflict management, awareness generation for community involvement, the role of veterinarians in conflict mitigation, and rescue and rehabilitation protocols for elephants. A major highlight of the programme is a hands-on field training session at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, conducted under the supervision of Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma.

A total of 30 veterinarians from Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are participating in the programme. The training is being conducted with financial assistance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India