Assam Veterinary and Fishery University adopts NEET-based admission for BVSc & BFSc courses from 2026–27

The first Academic Council Meeting (ACM) of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU) was held at its headquarters in Khanapara under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Niranjan Kalita.

Registrar B. K. Sarmah informed that several key decisions were taken during the meeting. Notably, admissions to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Bachelor of Fishery Science (BFSc) programmes for the 2026–27 academic session will be conducted based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores, with no separate entrance examination to be held by the university.

The academic session for both undergraduate programmes is scheduled to commence from August 1, 2026. Detailed admission-related information will be made available on the university’s official website by May 2026, officials said.

Members of the Academic Council expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the university and stressed the importance of achieving academic excellence, while strengthening research and extension activities in the fields of veterinary and fishery sciences.