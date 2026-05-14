Assam Veterinary and Fishery University announces CET-based admissions for 2026-27

Assam Veterinary and Fishery University has announced that admissions to the first-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) Degree Programme and Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) Degree Programme for the academic session 2026-27 will be conducted through the merit list of CET-AAU 2026.

According to the university authorities, the Common Entrance Test (CET-AAU-UG 2026) for admission to the two undergraduate programmes will be conducted by Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

The information was shared on behalf of the university administration by Registrar Dr. B. K. Sarmah from the university headquarters at Khanapara.

The online application forms and Information Bulletin for CET-AAU 2026 will be made available on the official websites of Assam Agricultural University

and Assam Veterinary and Fishery University

.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official websites for updates related to eligibility criteria, examination schedules, application procedures and other admission-related instructions.